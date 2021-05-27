AZDES: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance requires proof of employment or you could face disqualification

If you received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, also known as PUA, on or after Dec. 27, 2020, you need to provide the Arizona Department of Economic Security with some documents.

AZDES says you are now required by federal law to submit proof of employment, self-employment, or proof that you planned to begin working, but weren't able to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the documentation isn't submitted, you will be disqualified from the program and required to pay back any benefits you received after Dec. 26, 2020.

For those that have been notified about this requirement already, but have not yet submitted the required documents, you could be disqualified as soon as May 28, 2021.

AZDES states the types of acceptable documentation for proof of employment include: paycheck stubs, earnings and leave statements showing the employer’s name and address W-2 forms.

Proof of self-employment includes, but isn't limited to: State or Federal employer identification numbers, business licenses, tax returns, business receipts, signed affidavits from people who can verify your self-employment.

To show proof of planned commencement of self-employment: business licenses, State or Federal employer identification numbers, written business plans, lease agreements.

"All documents provided should be from the most recent tax year that ended prior to the date you filed your initial PUA application. You do not need all of the documents listed above; only those relevant to your work history," stated officials.

AZDES says the easiest way to submit your documents is online using the PUA claimant portal.

If you're unable to submit your documents by the deadline, call AZDES at 1-877-600-2722 to request an extension.

Online: https://des.az.gov/pua

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: