Millions of dollars available in emergency rental assistance for Arizonans; few applications submitted

Rental assistance has expanded throughout Arizona, but some people are still unable to get the help they need.

It’s now been a week since hundreds of millions of dollars in rental assistance became available for Arizona renters and landlords - however, the state has only received 330 applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

With eviction moratoriums and massive job losses, there is a huge need out there for rental assistance, according to analysts, despite the limited applications so far.

This is federal money the state is divvying out to every county except for Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties. Those three are choosing to do their own assistance programs, which will launch soon.

Residents in the 12 more rural counties of our state, however, may not be aware this assistance exists.

Randi Rosen, a Pinetop resident, says she's behind on her rent by hundreds of dollars and would love to apply, but has had a tough time getting through.

Advertisement

Navajo County has only had 12 applications for the assistance program in the first week, according to the state. Rosen said she wasn't aware of the program until FOX 10 informed her about it last week.

"I’m the kind of person who pays rent on time every month, and I don’t want to have to call...and say, 'We’re going to be short because we have to pay more on the water bill or pay more on the gas bill,' " Rosen said.

The Department of Economic Security, which is distributing the funds, says it is working to further collaborate with county partners to make sure people are aware these funds exist.

Phoenix is hoping to launch their own rental assistance program on March 8th.

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: