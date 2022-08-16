Thousands of Arizonans being asked to pay back the unemployment money they received

For the last couple of years, you've heard about thousands of Arizonans being forced to pay back unemployment despite doing nothing wrong.

After startling numbers revealed last month on the millions the state is seeking, an Arizona Senator is getting involved and trying to help those who need it.

So far this year, 10,000 Arizonans learned they have to pay back their unemployment to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, due to no fault of their own.

Melissa Vasquez needed unemployment in 2020. Now, she owes.

"I asked all the questions, I told them what was going on, my background, and they said I qualified only to find out three years later I owe it all back," she says.

In 2021, 31,000 Arizonans were told to pay back their funds.

Kim Smith also was asked to pay it back.

"I’m like, that’s your guys’ fault. I didn’t do that. Transfer it to my regular claim," Smith says.

William Ramirez says he needed the money when he had a little over $3 in his bank account.

"You’re disappointed when you know you’ve done everything correctly," Brandi Lee says, who also filed for the funds.

Why are these people, and thousands of others being asked to pay DES back?

They're called non-fraud overpayments by DES, meaning no one is at fault for the error, and that it's an accidental overpayment.

State Senator Theresa Hatathlie says many of her constituents are impacted.

"They're confused and many are just stumped and trying to figure out how they're going to pay these extraordinary amounts of money," Hatathlie said.

She's now getting involved and asking anyone who needs help to contact her office to make sure the numbers add up and all appeals are filed.

"There are individuals out there who are hurting, not just physically, mentally, and emotionally, but also in their pocketbook. All we're saying is, slow down and let's take a look at these numbers," Hatathlie said.

DES says it must collect overpayments to follow federal requirements and try to minimize the impact of these overpayments.

The following statement is from DES, in its entirety.

"From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, DES has established approximately 52,000 overpayments representing $121 million for 27,000 unique claimants that received either regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Of the total, approximately 21,000 overpayments to 10,000 unique claimants representing $11.5 million were reported as non-fraud, and approximately 31,000 overpayments to 17,000 unique claimants representing $110.5 million were reported as fraud. (Quarterly data is reported to the U.S. Department of Labor which identifies overpayments as ‘fraud’ and ‘non-fraud.’ Non-fraud includes overpayments that may be considered ‘administrative.’)

In 2021, DES issued approximately 70,000 non-fraud overpayments to 31,000 unique claimants representing $41 million and 17,000 fraud overpayments to 12,000 unique claimants representing $17 million to claimants who received regular UI benefits.

Please note that claimants may receive multiple Notices of Overpayment. In instances where a PUA claimant experiences overpayment, an overpayment notice is produced for each unemployment program paid. For example, during the pandemic, individuals generally received a weekly payment that included both the base PUA benefit and an additional Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit. For weeks in which an overpayment is established, a separate overpayment notice will be created for both the PUA and FPUC programs.

We are committed to collecting overpayments following federal requirements and guidance by the U.S. Department of Labor as it is updated, while continuing to work with individuals and families in unique circumstances to minimize the impact of overpayments whenever possible. Our priority during the COVID-19 pandemic was to establish the PUA program and issue benefits to Arizonans in need of assistance. After launching the new system in 2020, we worked diligently with our vendor to implement the functionality required to establish and collect improperly distributed benefits. DES began issuing Notices of Overpayment for the PUA program in January 2022.

Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, DES issued overpayment notices for the regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs following the normal process. The overpayments for regular UI and PEUC would also include Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Lost Wages Assistance Program (LWAP), and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) overpaid benefits."