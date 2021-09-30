$5.8 billion in fraudulent jobless payments were sent out by DES

A jaw-dropping report was released by the Arizona Department of Economic Security on Sept. 30, stating that the Arizona State Government paid out $5.8 billion in unemployment money to fraudsters during the pandemic.

To put $5.8 billion in perspective, that amount of money can run the entire Arizona state budget for six months.

As the pandemic spread, unemployment claims went through the roof, eventually hitting nearly 3 million in July 2020. That was when Michael Wisehart, Director of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, said they stepped in to stop what was obviously many fraudulent applications.

"At every turn, when we added a fraud prevention measure, we were contemplating what it meant for eligible individuals and what we needed to do to get access to benefits," said Wisehart.

Over the past year, we have spoken to real people who were impacted by the anti-fraud measures.

"You guys helped me out it out there, that there's a problem, it needs to be fixed," sidi Kim Smith.

"A punishment, you know. It feels like a punishment," said Kelly Turner.

"5 hours, 40 minutes went to like 6 hours," said Charlie Drayer.

In total, however, those steps, such as ID verification, prevented $75 billion in fraud payments in Arizona alone, according to officials with DES. However, $5.8 billion in taxpayer dollars were still paid out.

Meanwhile, residents receiving unemployment cards in the mail without asking contacted us, wanting more fraud prevention sooner.

"That's why I called you. Something should have happened before now," said Bob Williams.

"The balance wasn't perfect, but we prevented $75 billion of fraud going out," said Wisehart.

The state has recouped $1.4 billion, and 200 cases have been submitted to the Attorney General, with 100 leading to criminal indictments.

"With the CIA, FBI, Secret Service, the Border Patrol, local law enforcement at all levels, it's really extensive the amount of law enforcement engaged in trying to bring individuals that committed this fraud to justice, and recoup these dollars," said Wisehart.

