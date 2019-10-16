Reward for abducted Alabama toddler climbs to $25,000

Birmingham police are fighting off misinformation as they continue to actively search for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted from a birthday party this Saturday.

Authorities searched an apartment complex less than 10 miles from where Kamille McKinney was last seen. Nothing has turned up in the search, but authorities said they have not given up on the search.

Live video from news outlets showed police blocking off a street and the sound of a law enforcement helicopter overhead. News video also showed officers in helmets and other tactical gear entering an apartment building. People who appeared to be residents milled around the entrance as the officers walked by.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Johnny Williams, says officers were acting on a tip. But he says police searched every apartment and vehicle in the complex and didn't find the child who relatives called "Cupcake."

A man and a woman described as persons of interest were arrested and charged with crimes that police said were unrelated to the girl's disappearance. But police said they don't know where the child might be.

Late Wednesday night, Crime Stoppers announced it was adding $20,000 to the reward for information that assists law enforcement in the search for Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. The latest reward is separate from a $5,000 reward offered by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office.

Anyone with information about where the child could be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call Birmingham police.