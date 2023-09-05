Rhode Island man arrested for allegedly dumping hundreds of needles, syringes at public gazebo

article

A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving hundreds of uncapped needles and syringes at a public gazebo.

West Warwick Police said on Sunday, an officer was conducting a routine search at Arctic Majestic Gazebo.

The officer observed the dangerous items scattered on a concrete pad under the gazebo. The officer also observed some form of writing from a bar soap, but the wording was "illogical" and "fragmented."

Police called a biohazard mitigation company to remove the syringes and needles and properly disposed of them.

After an investigation, officers arrested 56-year-old William Otte and charged him vandalism.

According to WJAR, local residents are petitioning to have police patrol the area 24/7.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.