Expand / Collapse search

Rhode Island man arrested for allegedly dumping hundreds of needles, syringes at public gazebo

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 10:01AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
2020-empty-background-graphic.00_00_00_00.Still001.jpg article

William Otte, 56. (Credit: West Warwick Police Department)

WEST WARWICK, R.I. - A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving hundreds of uncapped needles and syringes at a public gazebo. 

West Warwick Police said on Sunday, an officer was conducting a routine search at Arctic Majestic Gazebo.

The officer observed the dangerous items scattered on a concrete pad under the gazebo. The officer also observed some form of writing from a bar soap, but the wording was "illogical" and "fragmented."

Major multi-state drug bust announced

A big multi-state drug ring has been busted, according to federal officials. Authorities say 17 defendants have been charged with federal crimes after shipping illegal drugs across the United States.

Police called a biohazard mitigation company to remove the syringes and needles and properly disposed of them. 

RELATED: Rhode Island councilman faces calls to resign after footage of drug arrest released

After an investigation, officers arrested 56-year-old William Otte and charged him vandalism. 

According to WJAR, local residents are petitioning to have police patrol the area 24/7. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 