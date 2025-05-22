Richard Djerf: Arizona plans to execute death-row inmate, AG says

The Brief Arizona AG Kris Mayes says the state plans on carrying out the execution of Richard Djerf. Djerf pleaded guilty to killing four family members in 1993. Mayes says the state plans on filing an execution warrant in July.



Arizona will soon carry out its next execution, according to Attorney General Kris Mayes.

What they're saying:

In an exclusive interview with FOX 10's John Hook, Mayes says the state plans on filing an execution warrant for Richard Djerf, who pleaded guilty to killing four family members in 1993.

"You are going to move ahead with a death penalty, who is it?" John Hook asked.

"The next execution I'm going to move forward with is Richard Djerf," Mayes replied. "He brutally murdered four members of the Luna family, including two people under the age of 18, including a 5-year-old son, and raped the daughter."

Richard Djerf

Mayes says the state plans on filing their execution warrant in July, meaning Djerf could be executed sometime in September.

Dig deeper:

Djerf would be the second death-row inmate to be executed in Arizona this year. In March, Aaron Gunches was put to death.

Related article