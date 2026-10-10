Rifle-wielding suspect sought after holding up store and customer in early morning robbery

The Brief Silent Witness and law enforcement are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a store on Jan. 9. The suspect entered the business with a rifle at 2 a.m., targeting both an employee and a customer at the counter. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's location or arrest.



Phoenix Police are searching for answers about a suspect in an armed robbery case from January 2026.

What we know:

The armed robbery occurred at 2 a.m. on Jan. 9 at a Quik Trip. A suspect walked into the business with a rifle and pointed it at a customer at the counter. The suspect then went behind the counter, right behind the employee. Both the customer and the employee were terrified.

The suspect attempted to open the cash register but had no luck because a code was required to access it. He settled for stealing cigarettes instead. At the same time, the suspect went around the counter and stole a coin purse from the female customer.

Suspect's Description:

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing a Champion backpack with his face entirely covered. The suspect is described as a male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds.

What you can do:

Investigators noted that in these types of cases, suspects often talk about the crime to family members or friends, boasting that they committed the crime and have not been caught yet.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the suspect's whereabouts. Anyone who knows the individual can remain anonymous by contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity remains unknown.