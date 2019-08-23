RIP Kibo: 20-year-old Out of Africa giraffe dies

article

The Out of Africa Wildlife Park says one of its giraffes, 20-year-old Kibo, has died.

In a Facebook post, the park says the male giraffe died on Wednesday due to complications while recovering from an anesthetic procedure.

Kibo came to the park in 1999 and lived in the Serengeti area of the park and "greeted all those who would give him treats and was never shy about requesting more." According to the park, the average age for a captive male giraffe is 14 years.

The park says Kibo passed away "while being surrounded by the park owners and loving keepers."

The Out of Africa Wildlife Park is located off of State Route 260 north of Phoenix.