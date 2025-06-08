Rollover crash ends in the yard of a Phoenix home

The Brief A rollover crash ended in a Phoenix home's yard early in the morning on Sunday, June 8, police said. Police said witnesses told them that the people inside the car ran from the scene before officers got there.



The Phoenix Police Department is looking into what caused a rollover crash that ended in a home's yard.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on June 8 near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"When officers arrived, they located a single vehicle, which had rolled over into the yard of the home. Witnesses indicated that multiple occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene prior to police arrival. There were no occupants of the vehicle at the scene when officers arrived. No injuries resulted from the collision related to the occupants of the home involved," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The incident remains under investigation.

