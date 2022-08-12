Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage in New York

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

According to New York State Police, a man stormed the stage and attacked Rushdie and a person interviewing him. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.

Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

He was airlifted to a local hospital; his condition was not known as of 12 p.m.

Rabbi Charles Savenor was among the hundreds of people in the audience. Amid gasps, spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.

"This guy ran on to platform and started pounding on Mr. Rushdie. At first you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten," Savenor said. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.

Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.

Rushdie has been a prominent spokesman for free expression and liberal causes. He is a former president of PEN America, which said it was "reeling from shock and horror" at the attack.

"We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil," CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

"Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered," she added.

Sir Salman Rushdie speaks onstage at the Guild Hall Academy Of The Arts Achievement Awards 2020 at the Rainbow Room on March 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

His 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims. Often-violent protests against Rushdie erupted around the w world, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.

The novel was banned in Iran, where the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, including a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

He has said he is proud of his fight for freedom of expression, saying in a 2012 talk in New York that terrorism is really the art of fear.

"The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid," he said.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, "Joseph Anton," about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel "Midnight’s Children," but his name became known around the world after "The Satanic Verses."

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, has served for more than a century as a place for reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors don't pass through metal detectors or undergo bag checks. Most people leave the doors to their century-old cottages unlocked at night.

Police said a state trooper was assigned to Rushdie's lecture.

The Chautauqua center is known for its summertime lecture series, where Rushdie has spoken before. Speakers address a different topic each week. Rushdie and moderator Henry Reese were set to discuss "the United States as asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.