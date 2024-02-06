Expand / Collapse search
Samurai sword-wielding man arrested in Washington state Walmart after screaming threats, police say

By Stephen Sorace
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
2491d403- article

Ravi Saxena was allegedly armed with a samurai sword as he threatened to hurt people near a Walmart parking lot in Vancouver, Washington. He entered the store just before officers arrived. (Vancouver Police Department)

A man wielding a samurai sword was arrested inside a Walmart store in Washington over the weekend after he yelled and threatened to hurt people, authorities said.

Ravi Saxena, 43, was reported to be walking in traffic with the sword just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of SE 192 Avenue in Vancouver, Washington, the Vancouver Police Department said.

Saxena walked toward a Walmart parking lot while "screaming and threatening to hurt people," police said.

sword2.jpg

Ravi Saxena was also found with a 5-inch pocketknife in his possession, according to authorities. (Vancouver Police Department)

Officers arrived just after Saxena entered the store. Police immediately evacuated customers from inside the Walmart while they tracked down the suspect. 

Saxena complied with police and surrendered without further incident, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police seized the samurai sword and a 5-inch pocketknife from the suspect.

Saxena was arrested for felony harassment, dangerous weapon and displaying a weapon. No further details about the incident were immediately provided.

Vancouver is a city located on Washington’s border with Oregon and is less than 10 miles from Portland. 

Read more of this story from FOX News