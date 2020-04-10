San Francisco announces 70 new cases of COVID-19 at homeless shelter

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced 70 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a homeless shelter during an early Friday afternoon press conference.

The MSC-South homeless shelter, located at 525 5th Street, is currently housing 100 people.

Of the 70 confirmed cases, 68 are members and two are staffers.

The shelter is capable of housing 340 members, but capacity was reduced several weeks ago amid coronavirus concerns.

