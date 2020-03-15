Scholastic offering free educational online activities for children to keep learning

article

With millions of children home from school over the next couple weeks, Scholastic has put together a website to keep students busy and learning.

The "Learn at Home" website has grade level-targeted activities.

Lessons for sixth graders include "The Science of Candy" and "Locations from Star Wars Movies."

For kindergartners, there are lessons about animal babies, plants, earth and outer space.

The activities are available online for free. The company estimates that a child might spend three hours a day learning.

The website currently has five days of activities for each level, but Scholastic said it is planning to ramp up to 15 days.

