School worker accused of having sex with student; Hundreds arrested in GA raid | Nightly Roundup

Peoria school worker accused of having sex with teenage student; police in Scottsdale looking for 'manipulative and charismatic' murder suspect; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 5, 2025.

1. Worker at West Valley school accused of having sex with student

What we know:

A Peoria school employee is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student at a school that cares for kids with special needs.

The backstory:

Court documents state an investigation into 24-year-old Charlotte Huesby (pictured) began on Aug. 28, when officers were sent to the Austin Centers for Exceptional Students (ACES), where the school's superintendent discovered "inappropriate text messages" between a 17-year-old student at the school and Huesby, who was a Therapeutic Support staff member at the time.

2. Search underway for 'manipulative and charismatic' murder suspect

What we know:

Scottsdale Police are searching for a man who is accused of murdering another man inside his home.

Dig deeper:

The suspect in the case, identified as 35-year-old Matthew Dieringer (pictured), is described by investigators as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed man who is 6'3" tall. They also say he has been described as "manipulative and charismatic." Dieringer had previously served time behind bars in Colorado.

3. Hundreds arrested during raid at Hyundai battery plant

What we know:

Federal authorities say 475 people were detained this week in what Homeland Security Investigations called the largest single-site enforcement operation in its history.

What they're saying:

The raid took place Thursday at the a battery plant site in Georgia, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, as part of a months-long probe into alleged unlawful employment practices and other federal crimes. Multiple Korean nationals were reportedly detained. The South Korean foreign ministry is calling it an "unjust infringement" on their rights.

4. Phoenix Police seek tips in sexual assault investigation

What we know:

Phoenix Police are looking for additional information in a sexual assault investigation involving a woman who was found with significant injuries.

Big picture view:

The victim, only described as being in her mid-30s, was found seriously injured in an alley near 46th Street and Oak Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 14. Police did not include any information on a potential suspect, or any details leading up to the incident.

5. Update in Benjamin Anderson murder case

What we know:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they have submitted charges against two people in connection with the death of 41-year-old Benjamin Anderson on New Year's Eve in 2021.

The backstory:

Anderson was last seen at his home on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021 and according to MCSO at the time, his body was found on the same day he went missing.

