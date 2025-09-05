Peoria special education school worker accused of having sex with student

The Brief A 24-year-old Peoria school employee is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy. The alleged victim is a student at a school that cares for kids with special needs. Charlotte Huesby is facing a charge of sexual conduct with a minor.



A West Valley school employee is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student at a school that cares for kids with special needs.

What we know:

According to court documents, 24-year-old Charlotte Huesby is accused of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor. An investigation into Huesby began on Aug. 28, when officers were sent to Austin Centers for Exceptional Students (ACES) in Peoria, where the school's superintendent discovered "inappropriate text messages" between a 17-year-old student at the school and Huesby, who was a Therapeutic Support staff member.

"Earlier in the day, a school counselor conducted a regularly scheduled counseling session with a student, and the student wanted to talk about an incident involving the victim," read a portion of the court documents. "The student said she and the victim were hanging out on [Aug. 27] and the victim told the student that [the victim] and a staff member had a sexual relationship."

Dig deeper:

The victim, per investigators, also had a video that shows them and Huesby having sexual contact.

Later on, court documents state that another student revealed, during a counseling session, the existence of a social media group chat where someone shared a video that depicted the victim and Huesby having sexual contact.

"After the discovery, Charlotte was placed on administrative leave, and Charlotte was not made aware of the allegations against her," investigators wrote.

The victim's father told officials that he was aware of his child being in a relationship with an 18-year-old girl named "Angie," who claims to be a high school senior. The father later told investigators that his child had confessed that 'Angie' and Huesby were the same person.

The father also told investigators that since 2024, the victim had spent "nearly every weekend with Charlotte and most of the 2025 summer break living with Charlotte." The father also said he "never knew that Charlotte was 24 and an employee at [his child's] school."

The victim, according to police, said during a forensic interview that he and Charlotte "began dating about weeks after meeting" at school in 2024, and have had sexual contact on a regular basis. At one point, Huesby got a hotel for a night, invited the victim over, recorded them having intercourse, and told him he wanted him to impregnate her.

On Sept. 3, police say they spoke with Huesby, where she admitted to having a relationship with the victim, and admitted to having sexual contact with the victim about 10 to 15 times. She was arrested following the interview.

What the school is saying:

Per court documents, Huesby had been employed for six years at ACES, but the school never had any prior concerns about her.

The school released a statement to FOX 10 confirming Huesby had been fired.

"On August 28, 2025, The ACES learned of a potential case of misconduct involving a paraprofessional employee and a high school student which allegedly took place outside of school hours and off campus. The ACES promptly notified law enforcement officials. The individual in question was immediately suspended, and a complete investigation was initiated. The staff member’s employment was terminated from our Peoria location on August 29th. On Sept 3rd, we learned from the authorities that the former employee was taken into police custody. All individuals employed by The ACES are required to undergo comprehensive initial and ongoing federal, state, and local criminal background checks, routine drug testing, and maintain a current Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card. As we have done over the last 30 years, The ACES will continue to place the welfare and safety of our students as our highest priority."

What's next:

According to the Maricopa County Superior Court's website, Huesby is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11.

Map of where the school is located.