Scooter rider injured following Halloween hit-and-run crash in Scottsdale now back home

A woman survives being hit by a car while riding a scooter on Halloween, and on Saturday, days following the hit and run, the victim, McKenzie Portugal, got out of the hospital.

"I don't even remember getting hit," said Portugal. "I just remember waking up in the hospital."

People can be seen riding scooters out at the intersection of Goldwater and Camelback in Scottsdale all the time, but for Portugal, riding a scooter nearly turned deadly.

Portugal is recovering, but the 21-year-old only remembers fragments of Halloween, like when she left the bar to ride a scooter in Old Town.

However, the moments after being hit by a car, that's when everything went black.

"I had a green crosswalk, and then I think the black sedan turned left when I was crossing, and they just hit me," said Portugal.

Portugal's family learned a witness driving by stopped and called 911, but the suspect who hit her was gone in seconds.

"At least someone did stop to help me," said Portugal.

The description of the car is vague, but witnesses say it's a black sedan, possibly a Cadillac or Buick, low to the ground with chrome detailing.

"All they said was she's going into the ER," said Portugal's mother, Shannon Portugal. "It's hit and run, and it's bad."

Portugal's parents drove from California as fast as they could. Meanwhile, Portugal was recovering in the hospital for a couple of days before being released.

"I think anyone that's cowardly to drive off is not gonna be brave enough to come forward," said Shannon. She hopes someone who knows the suspect will say something.

Following the crash, Portugal is bruised and stitched up, but her family is thankful she's back home.

"To have her released and walking now and no broken bones no brain damage, I feel lucky, and so lucky, it's seriously a miracle," said Shannon.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call Scottsdale Police.