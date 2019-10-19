Scottsdale family has message for thieves who stole Halloween decorations

A Scottsdale family says they had their $300 worth of Halloween decorations stolen from their front yard.

A few days ago, the Medina home was decorated with skeletons, ghosts, lights and blow-ups.

Unfortunately, it didn't last very long.

"My husband and I were like, 'Where is our Halloween decorations?' Our big ones, the blow-ups and some of the ones that made niose and they were gone. So it was kind of a bummer," Ashlynn Medina said.

The Medinas weren't the only home targeted in their neighborhood, so they decided to replace the decorations with a sign instead that was directed at the Halloween grinches.

It reads:

Dear Halloween Thieves,

You stole more than a few decorations. You stole joy and Halloween spirit from our kids.

In such a cruel world, it goes a long way to be a good person.

Advertisement

"We decided, let's put a sign up. If they live in the area they can see that it was more toward kids than adults," Medina said. "If they're watching, I hope you guys wake up tomorrow and try to be a better person."

FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez asked the Medinas if they would replace the decorations, but they said for now, the sign will be enough.