Scottsdale man accused of driving 119 mph, almost three times the speed limit

article

A Scottsdale man was arrested after allegedly driving 119 miles an hour down Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard - a street where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour, police say.

A traffic camera caught a Toyota Celica speeding down Frank Lloyd Wright at 2 AM on Jan. 4. More than three weeks later, on Jan. 27, Scottsdale detectives located the accused driver, 31-year-old Dustin Allen, and took him into custody.

Allen now faces charges for excessive speed and reckless driving.

"The Scottsdale Police Department would like to remind everyone to slow down and obey the speed limit," officials said in a statement. "Speeding is unsafe and it is not worth going to jail or worse."

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: