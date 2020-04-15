Scottsdale medical lab conducting study for COVID-19 treatments

With COVID-19 cases still rising around the country, the push for scientific intervention has stretched from coast to coast and a new clinical test is set to hit the ground running.

The race for a cure to COVID-19 is frantic and the push for treatment is urgent.

That’s why one Scottsdale lab decided to take a different approach when it comes to studying the virus.

RELATED: LIVE Blog: Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers

“We get a lot of research on the virus itself and on previous medications that have been FDA approved as antivirals, antibacterials and inflammatory medications,” said Nicole Hank of the privately owned Perseverance Research Center.

Her lab has been given the OK to conduct a clinical study of three medications: Hydroxychloroquine, Indomethacin and Zithromax.

“We’re trying to look for anyone who has positive COVID-19 with mild symptoms to partake in this study,” Hank said.

Advertisement

Over the next three months, Hank says she plans to study 80 patients over the age of 18. You must have proof of a positive test, and your most recent blood work.

RELATED: Some valley nurses were laid off during COVID-19, but are using their skills in New York

But with the global death toll in the tens of thousands, she says her interest is in patients dealing with run-of-the-mill symptoms.

“There are a lot of clinical trials out right now looking at patients who are hospitalized or the severe cases. What we wanted to look at was trying to basically reduce the severity and the duration of symptoms prior to them getting more severe,” Hank explained.

She’s in the business of finding answers and for folks fighting the coronavirus, Hank knows there are thousands in Arizona looking for answers right now.

“We want to give patients hope. We want to find a treatment where the patients are positive that there is hope and that there is treatment," Hank said.