Scottsdale PD welcomes new police K-9

The Scottsdale Police Department is welcoming a new addition to the team: Rocket, a golden retriever that will become the first K-9 to be assigned to a school resource officer in Maricopa County.

Rocket will be assigned to a resource officer with Chaparral High School, but he can travel to other schools when needed, officials said on Feb. 2. His duties will include comforting students who have been victims of crimes, providing relief in stressful situations and provide an outlet for those going through behaviorial health crises.

This is Scottsdale Police's second Crisis Response K-9.

The Scottsdale Unified School District Foundation and the Chaparral High School Association of Parents and Teachers raised more than $34,000 for the police department's new School Resource canine program.

""We’ve been working on placing a service dog at one of our high schools for about a year," says SUSD’s Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education, Dr. Milissa Sackos in a statement. "Rocket is going to fit right in at Chaparral and open up important, new avenues of communication with our students."

