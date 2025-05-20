Scottsdale shooting prompts heavy police presence in a neighborhood

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A shooting in Scottsdale on the afternoon of May 20 prompted a heavy police presence in a neighborhood near Miller and McDowell roads. Police haven't said if anyone was hurt, or if anyone was in custody, but call it an "isolated incident."



The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon, prompting a heavy police presence in a neighborhood.

What we know:

The May 20 shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. near Miller and McDowell roads.

"This is an isolated incident with no threat to the surrounding community. Expect a large police presence and please avoid the area," the police department said.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say if anyone was hurt.

We don't yet know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

We're working to learn more information. Check back with FOX 10 for updates.