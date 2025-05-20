Scottsdale shooting prompts heavy police presence in a neighborhood
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon, prompting a heavy police presence in a neighborhood.
What we know:
The May 20 shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. near Miller and McDowell roads.
"This is an isolated incident with no threat to the surrounding community. Expect a large police presence and please avoid the area," the police department said.
What we don't know:
Police didn't say if anyone was hurt.
We don't yet know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
We're working to learn more information.