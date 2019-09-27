Scottsdale students sell T-shirts to raise money to help send African students on field trip

"They just have the biggest hearts here. The whole school, the teachers, the kids, they really get into helping these kids," said Leah Stenzel of Global Rescue Project.

Leah's Scottsdale-based, non-profit charity, the Global Rescue Project, raises funds for orphan children in Ghana. The students at Copper Ridge are joining the charity's mission and designing this year's T-shirt that they wear proudly every day.

"These T-shirts mean a lot to us because it's pretty much how we're helping these kids and we just feel so fortunate that we can help out these kids so much," Carter Parkhill said.

The T-shirts connect children from one area of the globe to another.

"We're putting the coordinates of Lake Volta around the globe and we're putting the coordinates of Copper Ridge around the other side of the globe and at the top, it will just say 'Copper Ridge supports Global Rescue Project,'" Stenzel said.

"It's important to always remember that you're apart of a much bigger picture in the world and to see our students have that connectivity from one school here in north Scottsdale to west Africa is just incredible," Copper Ridge Principal Tim Eyerman said.