Search for missing infant; Chandler hit-and-run victim's family pleads for answers | Nightly Roundup

From a search for a missing infant, to a family pleading for answers after a 27-year-old was killed, and a crash that killed a young girl in Surprise, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 7, 2026.

1. Infant sought after mother takes him from Valley hospital

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2. Gun store hit by stolen car in Phoenix as police seek suspects

3. Loved ones mourn 27-year-old killed

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4. Abandoned kitchen remodel finished after Holtzman Construction bankruptcy

5. Child dies from injuries following multi-vehicle crash