Search for missing infant; Chandler hit-and-run victim's family pleads for answers | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a search for a missing infant, to a family pleading for answers after a 27-year-old was killed, and a crash that killed a young girl in Surprise, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 7, 2026.
1. Infant sought after mother takes him from Valley hospital
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Maricopa County deputies are searching for 2-week-old Benjamin Miller, who was taken by his mother after she fled Banner Boswell Medical Center on foot.
2. Gun store hit by stolen car in Phoenix as police seek suspects
3. Loved ones mourn 27-year-old killed
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The family of 27-year-old Cajuan Harris gathered to celebrate his life and plead for information after he was killed in a possible hit-and-run on South Gilbert Road on Halloween.
4. Abandoned kitchen remodel finished after Holtzman Construction bankruptcy
5. Child dies from injuries following multi-vehicle crash
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A 9-year-old girl has died following a four-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise. Police do not suspect impairment.