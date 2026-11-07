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Search for missing infant; Chandler hit-and-run victim's family pleads for answers | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 7, 2026 6:09 PM MST
Published November 7, 2026 6:09 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a search for a missing infant, to a family pleading for answers after a 27-year-old was killed, and a crash that killed a young girl in Surprise, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 7, 2026. 

1. Infant sought after mother takes him from Valley hospital 

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Search underway for missing 2-week-old infant taken by mom from Sun City medical center
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Search underway for missing 2-week-old infant taken by mom from Sun City medical center

Maricopa County deputies are searching for 2-week-old Benjamin Miller, who was taken by his mother after she fled Banner Boswell Medical Center on foot.

2. Gun store hit by stolen car in Phoenix as police seek suspects

3. Loved ones mourn 27-year-old killed

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Family of 27-year-old killed in Chandler Halloween hit-and-run pleads for answers
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Family of 27-year-old killed in Chandler Halloween hit-and-run pleads for answers

The family of 27-year-old Cajuan Harris gathered to celebrate his life and plead for information after he was killed in a possible hit-and-run on South Gilbert Road on Halloween.

4. Abandoned kitchen remodel finished after Holtzman Construction bankruptcy

5. Child dies from injuries following multi-vehicle crash

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9-year-old girl dies following four-vehicle crash in Surprise
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9-year-old girl dies following four-vehicle crash in Surprise

A 9-year-old girl has died following a four-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue near 163rd Avenue in Surprise. Police do not suspect impairment.

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