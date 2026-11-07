Family of 27-year-old killed in Chandler Halloween hit-and-run pleads for answers

The Brief A 27-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Halloween night after leaving a party in Chandler. Police believe multiple vehicles struck Cajuan Harris, and some drivers left the scene without stopping. The victim's family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward to help them find answers.



One week after 27-year-old Cajuan Harris was killed in a possible hit-and-run while walking home from a Halloween party, his family is still searching for answers.

What we know:

On Nov. 7, loved ones gathered to remember Harris, a father of two, and pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

"Everybody out here loved Cajuan," his father, Phil Harris, said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Harris family via Tempe PD

The backstory:

Chandler police say Harris left a Halloween party on the night of Oct. 31, telling friends he was going for a walk.

Officers responding to the intersection of South Gilbert Road and East Amanda Boulevard found Harris lying in the road with serious injuries, police say.

"Harris was struck by at least one vehicle, before a passerby stopped, and attempted to prevent additional collisions by waving at oncoming traffic from the median," police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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Phil Harris said he had received a text from his son that night.

"Texted me about 7:39, said, ‘Pops, I'm going to come see you tonight'," Phil said. "At 10:30, I texted him, and the next day I found out that he passed away at like 10:22. Just missed him."

What they're saying:

After conducting interviews with witnesses, police say Harris may have been struck by multiple vehicles. Investigators say some drivers left the scene.

"The fact that he was run over by several cars is the most devastating," Phil said. "I know your conscience is bothering you, so I don't know why you wouldn't come forward."

Remembering Harris:

During Saturday's gathering, family members remembered Harris as a beloved son, brother and father while continuing to seek information about what happened.

What you can do:

His mother also urged anyone who may know something to contact investigators. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chandler Police Detective Mike Whipple at 480-782-4943.

"Come forward, please. If you know anything, say it, tell it. Anything might help. Anything you think won't help might help," she said.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funerals nd memorial expenses.

Dig deeper:

Despite the unanswered questions, his father said his son's memory will remain with him.

"In my heart, he's still here. He'll never be gone to me," Phil Harris said.

Map of the intersection where Harris was found injured.