Season 2 costumes dazzle at ‘The Masked Singer’ fashion show

The costumes from the new season of “The Masked Singer” were on dazzling display in a fashion show at the red carpet premiere for the show’s second season before they take the stage during next Wednesday’s television premiere.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were joined by a slew of other celebrities eager to see what kind of costumes are in store for the new season.

“It’s lit, guys. Take a quick look — it’s lit!” said Scherzinger, whose excitement was palpable.

The costumes for the much-anticipated second season are even more extravagant this time time around.

“For season 2 we’re slightly taking a different approach, elevating our patterns, elevating our intricacies as far as detailing on all the costumes,” said costume designer Marina Toybina.

Judges and guests at the fashion show delighted over characters like a jaguar in an Elizabethan gown, an eagle in rocker garb, a dazzling insect woman and a seemingly bionic fox in a top hat, to name a few.

Toybina said that the costuming team is focusing on functionality, improving vision, cooling down talent and creating more mobility for the performers.

Watch the premiere of The Masked Singer on FOX, Wednesday, Sep. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.