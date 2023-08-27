Expand / Collapse search

Sedona hiker found dead at Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park after thunderstorm, flash flooding

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah - A Sedona woman was found dead at Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park after a thunderstorm and flash flooding hit the area, park officials said Saturday.

Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, was reported missing at 7 p.m. on Friday after she was supposed to return from an afternoon hike on the Fairyland Loop Trail.

Howell's body was found overnight in Campbell Canyon, which is a mile east of the trail.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but officials said a thunderstorm had brought heavy rain and flash flooding to the area Friday afternoon.

