Phoenix trailer fire leaves 10 displaced, sends pillar of smoke into air

A trailer fire near 31st Avenue and Buckeye sent a tall, black plume of smoke into the Phoenix air that could be seen for miles on Friday.

Fire officials say at least three trailers have been burned, but the extent of the damages were unclear. No one was hurt.

A total of ten people have been displaced. Traffic is restricted in the area while firefighters work to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A view of the smoke from the ground.

Where it's happening: