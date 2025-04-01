Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:13 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County

Seen on TV: April 1

Published  April 1, 2025 4:30am MST
Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Torch + Kiln

Puttshack

Arizona Highways

The Market By Jennifer's

