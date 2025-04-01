Seen on TV: April 1

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Torch + Kiln

20980 W. Sentinel Dr.

Buckeye, AZ 85396

www.torchandkiln.com

Puttshack

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

www.puttshack.com/kcfundraiser

Arizona Highways

The Market By Jennifer's

3603 E. Indian School Rd., Suite A

Phoenix, AZ 85018

www.themarketbyjennifer.com

Live-streamed video