Seen on TV: April 19

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 19, 2025

11th Annual Concours in the Hills

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/signature/concours/

Purple Stride Phoenix 2025

April 26

Salt River Fields

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?fr_id=2968&pg=entry

49th Annual Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85382

https://www.peoriaaz.gov/dolly-sanchez-easter-event

Orbit Church

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Someburros