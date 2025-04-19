Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: April 19

By
Published  April 19, 2025 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 19, 2025

11th Annual Concours in the Hills

Purple Stride Phoenix 2025

49th Annual Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration

Orbit Church

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Someburros

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews