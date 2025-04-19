Seen on TV: April 19
Saturday, April 19, 2025
11th Annual Concours in the Hills
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.
- Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
- https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/signature/concours/
Purple Stride Phoenix 2025
- April 26
- Salt River Fields
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?fr_id=2968&pg=entry
49th Annual Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Peoria Sports Complex
- 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
- Peoria, AZ 85382
- https://www.peoriaaz.gov/dolly-sanchez-easter-event
Orbit Church
Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation
Someburros