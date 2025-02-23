Seen on TV: Feb. 23
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Phoenix Police Foundation 2025 Honor Run/Walk to Pay Tribute to Fallen Officers
- 200 W. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ
- 85003
- https://www.phoenixhonorrun.org/
Spring Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts
- 16837 E. Palisades Blvd.
- Fountain Hills, AZ
- 480-720-5355
- https://fhchamber.com/artfairs-spring-fountain-festival/
Over East Goodyear
- 1845 N. Globe Drive
- Goodyear, AZ
- https://eatatovereasy.com/