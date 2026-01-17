Seen on TV: January 17

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Rock ‘n’ Roll Race Series

Jan. 17 & 18

Tempe, AZ

https://www.runrocknroll.com/events/arizona

Sneaky Bird

4340 E. Indian School Rd.

Ste. 3

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-878-8601

https://sneakybird.com

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Jan. 17, 10am–7pm

Arrowhead Town Center, Glendale

Jan. 24, 10am–7pm

SanTan Village, Gilbert

Jan. 31, 10am-7pm

Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale

Instagram: @hellokittycafetruck

Pup Festival - Dog Pawty

Jan. 17, 10am-2pm

Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

480-966-9338

https://tempemarketplace.com/event/pupfestival

STK Steakhouse