Seen on TV: January 17
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Rock ‘n’ Roll Race Series
- Jan. 17 & 18
- Tempe, AZ
- https://www.runrocknroll.com/events/arizona
Sneaky Bird
- 4340 E. Indian School Rd.
- Ste. 3
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- 602-878-8601
- https://sneakybird.com
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
- Jan. 17, 10am–7pm
- Arrowhead Town Center, Glendale
- Jan. 24, 10am–7pm
- SanTan Village, Gilbert
- Jan. 31, 10am-7pm
- Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale
- Instagram: @hellokittycafetruck
Pup Festival - Dog Pawty
- Jan. 17, 10am-2pm
- Tempe Marketplace
- 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- 480-966-9338
- https://tempemarketplace.com/event/pupfestival
STK Steakhouse
- 3815 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- 480-581-5171
- https://stksteakhouse.com