Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: January 17

By
Published  January 17, 2026 6:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Rock ‘n’ Roll Race Series

Sneaky Bird

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

  • Jan. 17, 10am–7pm
  • Arrowhead Town Center, Glendale
  • Jan. 24, 10am–7pm
  • SanTan Village, Gilbert
  • Jan. 31, 10am-7pm
  • Scottsdale Quarter, Scottsdale
  • Instagram: @hellokittycafetruck

Pup Festival - Dog Pawty

STK Steakhouse

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona