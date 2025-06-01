Seen on TV: June 1
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Rowing classes
- Tempe Town Lake
- 550 E. Tempe Town Lake
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.tempe.gov
Arizona Museum of Natural History
- 53 N. Macdonald
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www.arizonamuseumofnaturalhistory.org
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- 602-716-2000
- https://www.azscience.org
Queen Creek Olive Mill
- 25062 S. Meridian Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- 480-888-9290
- https://www.queencreekolivemill.com
Bless with a Dress
- June 7, 8 a.m. - Noon
- Old Town Wedding & Event Center
- 8276 W. Monroe St.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- https://www.facebook.com/events/959067243011307
Live-streamed video