Seen on TV: June 14

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Supporting Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio

Stella's Ice Cream

4901 E. Ray Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

stellasicecream.com

Squeaky Clean Turf Arizona

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.azscience.org/

Seniors Helping Seniors

Kid in the Corner

Live-streamed video