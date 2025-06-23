Seen on TV: June 23
PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, June 23, 2025
The Sicilian Butcher
- 9780 W. Northern Ave., Suite 1100
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- https://thesicilianbutcher.com
Dr. Joshua Tobin
- Neurologist at Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- https://doctors.bannerhealth.com
OdySea Aquarium
- 9500 East Vía de Ventura Suite A-100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://www.odyseaaquarium.com
West-MEC
- Northeastern Campus
- 1617 W. Williams Drive
- Phoenix, AZ 85027
- https://www.west-mec.edu
Hope for Children in Foster Care - The Foster Alliance
- Toddler clothing donations needed
- Instagram: @fosteralliance
Edible Ed's
Activate
- 4848 E. Cactus Rd., Unit 900
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://playactivate.com