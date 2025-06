Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Alamo Lake State Park

Big Nate's Family BBQ

NRG Ballroom Dance Studio

931 E. Elliot Rd., # 101

Tempe, AZ 85284

www.nrgballroom.com

Hearts For Dementia

Diversified Roofing

2015 W. Mountain View Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85021

https://www.diversifiedroofing.com/

REI

Live-streamed video