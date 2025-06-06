Seen on TV: June 6

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, June 6, 2025

Tempe Community Action Agency

Bashas'

Talking Stick Resort

9800 E. Talking Stick Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

www.talkingstickresort.com

Heat Coffee

Children's Museum of Phoenix

215 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/

Phoenix Fan Fusion

June 6-8

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phoenixfanfusion.com/

Live-streamed video