Seen on TV: Mar. 17

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, March 17, 2025

Children's Cancer Network

Desert Dreams and Oasis Nights

March 22

JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn and Resort

5402 E. Lincoln Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85283

https://e.givesmart.com/events/GBR/

Fibber Magees

1989 W. Elliot Rd., #19

Chandler, AZ 85224

https://www.fibbermageespub.com/

Title 9 Sports Grill

4221 N. 7th Ave.

Phoenix AZ 85013

https://www.titleninesportsgrill.com/

Fighting Oligarchy: Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

March 20

5 p.m.

Mullett Arena

411 S. Packard Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85287

https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-oligarchy-tempe?akid=s89018..nVaMRj

Live-streamed video