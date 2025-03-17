Seen on TV: Mar. 17
Monday, March 17, 2025
Children's Cancer Network
Desert Dreams and Oasis Nights
- March 22
- JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn and Resort
- 5402 E. Lincoln Dr.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85283
- https://e.givesmart.com/events/GBR/
Fibber Magees
- 1989 W. Elliot Rd., #19
- Chandler, AZ 85224
- https://www.fibbermageespub.com/
Title 9 Sports Grill
- 4221 N. 7th Ave.
- Phoenix AZ 85013
- https://www.titleninesportsgrill.com/
Fighting Oligarchy: Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- March 20
- 5 p.m.
- Mullett Arena
- 411 S. Packard Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85287
- https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-oligarchy-tempe?akid=s89018..nVaMRj