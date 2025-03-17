Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yuma County
4
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau

Seen on TV: Mar. 17

By
Published  March 17, 2025 6:19am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, March 17, 2025

Children's Cancer Network

Desert Dreams and Oasis Nights

Fibber Magees

Title 9 Sports Grill

Fighting Oligarchy: Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Live-streamed video

