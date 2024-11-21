Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Nov. 21

Published  November 21, 2024 1:01pm MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Sea & Smoke: www.seaandsmokegrill.com

Febal Casa: febalcasausa.com

Recipe: Queen Creek Olive Mill Pear & Toasted Pecan Stuffing

Everywhere with Cory:

  • Christmas at the Princess
  • Nov. 22 - Jan. 4
  • The Scottsdale Fairmont Princess
  • 7575 E. Princess Dr., Scottsdale
  • 480-585-4848
  • https://www.fairmont.com

Up to 40 cents per gallon off Circle K gas

  • Nov. 21, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Minimum purchase of 3 gallons
  • Visit circlek.com/fuelday for your nearest location

Live streamed video