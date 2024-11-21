Seen on TV: Nov. 21
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Sea & Smoke: www.seaandsmokegrill.com
Febal Casa: febalcasausa.com
Recipe: Queen Creek Olive Mill Pear & Toasted Pecan Stuffing
Everywhere with Cory:
- Christmas at the Princess
- Nov. 22 - Jan. 4
- The Scottsdale Fairmont Princess
- 7575 E. Princess Dr., Scottsdale
- 480-585-4848
- https://www.fairmont.com
Up to 40 cents per gallon off Circle K gas
- Nov. 21, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Minimum purchase of 3 gallons
- Visit circlek.com/fuelday for your nearest location
Live streamed video