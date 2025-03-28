Mesa residents voice unanimous concern about behavioral health facility near local elementary school

The Brief Mesa residents voiced their concern about a planned behavioral health facility that is scheduled to start up in their neighborhood. Legacy Recovery Center held a meeting at the property where neighbors unanimously shared their concern. The recovery home backs into a local elementary school, which is just one of the reasons why neighbors say it shouldn't exist there.



A Mesa neighborhood is raising concerns after learning a home in their community will now be used as a behavioral health facility.

Legacy Recovery Center held a meeting at the property and heard from neighbors who are all in opposition.

Nearly 300 neighbors came to this forum to get answers as to why Legacy Recovery Center chose their high-end neighborhood for an addiction and mental health treatment center.

What they're saying:

Discussions were heated as residents say they received vague answers.

"After our opposition grew, they realized that they hadn't reached out to any neighbors and they hid it from us. And so they decided to hold the meeting," said Mike Stephen who lives in the Hermosa Vista neighborhood.

Hermosa Vista residents were loud and clear as their questions were not answered.

"I'm opposed to the residential treatment facility that they're putting into this new home. I don't think that drug, alcohol and behavioral health institutions should be in any neighborhood, residential neighborhood. I think there's a better place for them," said Susan Jarvie, who lives in the Hermosa Vista subdivision.

Why you should care:

The lack of transparency from Legacy Recovery Center has led to their biggest concern.

"The key issue is that they have short-term stays on a typical basis in their regular practice. They did not apply for a special use permit like they're required to. They acted like they have long-term stays and they don't," said Stephen.

The city of Mesa sent us a statement saying family community residences do not need a conditional use permit in the single residence zoning district.

But following concerns from neighbors, staff is looking to see if more permits are needed.

Dig deeper:

Fox 10 wasn't allowed at the event, but neighbors shared responses they got during the meeting.

"They were very careful in their wording. Very careful, especially in the short-term use and the long-term use of which they got their original permit and the special use permit. It is based on a shorter stay. They evaded a lot of those questions, saying that the wording supported up to a year," said Christina Frost, another neighbor.

Neighbors point out the property, located on Minton Street, backs up to an Elementary School.

Frost lives right next door.

"I just feel like I'm not safe anymore," she said.

"Their other facility, they tout on their website that they're on a two-acre private estate. That's fantastic. I love that. Go find another two-acre private estate that's not backing a school, that goes right over into the playground with the other children."

The other side:

The owner of the Legacy Recovery Center did not want to go on camera.

Full statement from the city of Mesa:

Community Residences are types of residential home for individuals with disabilities that, among other things, are subject to federal laws.

They are allowed in certain zoning districts and several factors impact whether they can operate based upon state licensing or certifications, or if the Community Residence needs to seek a specific type of approval from the City of Mesa.

The length of time tenants stay in a Community Residence and other tenancy requirements is one of those factors.

In January, the City of Mesa received and reviewed an application to register a Family Community Residence in north Mesa.

Family Community Residences do not need a conditional use permit in the single residence zoning district.

Based on inquiries and information from several residents, staff is further reviewing this request.

Staff will provide residents with more details once they have reviewed that information and have had time to gather additional information.