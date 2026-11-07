Seen on TV: November 7

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Saturday, November 7, 2026

2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's

9–11 a.m.

Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza

1700 W. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

alz.org/phoenixwalk

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

Nov. 7-8

Kierland Comons

15205 N. Kierland Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

experiencearizonawine.com

willcoxwinecountry.org

vermillionpromotions.com

2026 Italian Festival

Nov. 7-8

Scottsdale Civic Center

3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.italianassociation.org/

2nd Annual Gastro Dash 5K for Stomach Cancer

8-10 a.m.

Arizona Falls Canal

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Phoenix/GastroDash

Certified Local Fall Festival

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Margaret T. Hance Park

67 W. Culver St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://localfirstaz.com/fall-fest

Diwali: Festival of Lights

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Chandler City Hall Courtyard

175 S. Arizona Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85225

chandleraz.gov/Diwali

Live-streamed video