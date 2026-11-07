Seen on TV: November 7
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Saturday, November 7, 2026
2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's
- 9–11 a.m.
- Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza
- 1700 W. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- alz.org/phoenixwalk
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
- Nov. 7-8
- Kierland Comons
- 15205 N. Kierland Blvd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- experiencearizonawine.com
- willcoxwinecountry.org
- vermillionpromotions.com
2026 Italian Festival
- Nov. 7-8
- Scottsdale Civic Center
- 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.italianassociation.org/
2nd Annual Gastro Dash 5K for Stomach Cancer
- 8-10 a.m.
- Arizona Falls Canal
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Phoenix/GastroDash
Certified Local Fall Festival
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Margaret T. Hance Park
- 67 W. Culver St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- https://localfirstaz.com/fall-fest
Diwali: Festival of Lights
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Chandler City Hall Courtyard
- 175 S. Arizona Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- chandleraz.gov/Diwali