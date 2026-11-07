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Seen on TV: November 7

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published November 7, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published November 7, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, November 7, 2026

2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's

  • 9–11 a.m.
  • Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza
  • 1700 W. Washington St.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85007
  • alz.org/phoenixwalk

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

2026 Italian Festival

2nd Annual Gastro Dash 5K for Stomach Cancer

Certified Local Fall Festival

Diwali: Festival of Lights

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews