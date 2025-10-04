Seen on TV: Oct. 4
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Mesa's Haunted Museum
- 130 W. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://evpinvestigates.com/
Special Strong
The Golden Jubilee
- Oct. 4
- 3-8:30 p.m.
- McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
- 7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85250
- https://www.therailroadpark.com/event/golden-jubilee/
Pedal Haus Brewery Mesa
- 201 W. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/
Village Health Clubs & Spas
Juice It Up!
Phoenix Zoo Comic Conservation
- Oct. 4
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 55 North Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/comic-conservation/
One Handsome Bastard
- 7042 E. Indian School Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.onehandsomebastard.com