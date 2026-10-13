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Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

Seen on TV: October 13

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 13, 2026 6:23 AM MST Published October 13, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

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