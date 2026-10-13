Seen on TV: October 13
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Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Urban Fraiche Lifestyle
- 1016 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85014
- https://www.urbanfraiche.com/lifestyle-center
- https://www.instagram.com/urbanfraichelifestyle/?hl=en
Quiessence at the Farm
- 6106 S. 32nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85042
- https://qatthefarm.com/
- https://www.instagram.com/qatthefarm
- https://www.facebook.com/QuiessenceAtTheFarm
Spooktacular Arizona
Natural Nails & Lashes
- 6020 W. Behrend Dr., #125
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- https://naturalnailsandlashes.com/