Seen on TV: October 13

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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Urban Fraiche Lifestyle

1016 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

https://www.urbanfraiche.com/lifestyle-center

https://www.instagram.com/urbanfraichelifestyle/?hl=en

Quiessence at the Farm

6106 S. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85042

https://qatthefarm.com/

https://www.instagram.com/qatthefarm

https://www.facebook.com/QuiessenceAtTheFarm

Spooktacular Arizona

Natural Nails & Lashes

6020 W. Behrend Dr., #125

Glendale, AZ 85308

https://naturalnailsandlashes.com/

Live-streamed video