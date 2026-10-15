Seen on TV: October 15

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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Fastball Comedy Festival at Sloan Park

Oct. 17-18

2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Mesa, AZ 85201

fastballcomedy.com

Krazy Cajun Seafood & Hibachi at Superstition Springs Center

6555 E. Southern Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85206

https://www.krazycajunseafoodhibachi.com/

MacDonald’s Ranch

26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://macdonaldsranch.com/

Valley of the Sun J

12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., #201

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

valleyofthesunj.org

Arizona Taco Festival at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Oct. 17-18

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.tacofestaz.com/

Live-streamed video