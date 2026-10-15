Seen on TV: October 15
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Thursday, October 15, 2026
Fastball Comedy Festival at Sloan Park
- Oct. 17-18
- 2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- fastballcomedy.com
Krazy Cajun Seafood & Hibachi at Superstition Springs Center
- 6555 E. Southern Ave.
- Mesa, AZ 85206
- https://www.krazycajunseafoodhibachi.com/
MacDonald’s Ranch
- 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://macdonaldsranch.com/
Valley of the Sun J
- 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., #201
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- valleyofthesunj.org
Arizona Taco Festival at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- Oct. 17-18
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.tacofestaz.com/