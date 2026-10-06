Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: October 6

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 6, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 6, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Runway for Research

  • Oct. 9
  • 9-11 a.m.
  • Scottsdale Fashion Square
  • Luxury Wing
  • 7014 E. Camelback
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85251
  • https://tgen.org

Someburros

Wildlife World Zoo

Idea Museum

Desert Valley Sweets

Phoenix Art Museum

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona