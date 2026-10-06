Seen on TV: October 6
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Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Runway for Research
- Oct. 9
- 9-11 a.m.
- Scottsdale Fashion Square
- Luxury Wing
- 7014 E. Camelback
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://tgen.org
Someburros
- Halloween Special: Save $10 on Fiesta Platters on Oct. 31
- 40th Anniversary Fiesta: Nov. 14, 3-9 p.m.
- Salt River Fields
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.someburros.com/40thanniversary
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com
Idea Museum
- 150 W Pepper Place
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www.ideamuseum.org
Desert Valley Sweets
- Upcoming classes: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dessert-valley-sweets-74429151383
Phoenix Art Museum
- 1625 N. Central Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://phxart.org