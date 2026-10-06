Seen on TV: October 6

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Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Runway for Research

Oct. 9

9-11 a.m.

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Luxury Wing

7014 E. Camelback

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://tgen.org

Someburros

Halloween Special: Save $10 on Fiesta Platters on Oct. 31

40th Anniversary Fiesta: Nov. 14, 3-9 p.m.

Salt River Fields

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.someburros.com/40thanniversary

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.wildlifeworld.com

Idea Museum

150 W Pepper Place

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.ideamuseum.org

Desert Valley Sweets

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://phxart.org

Live-streamed video