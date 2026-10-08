Seen on TV: October 8
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Thursday, October 8, 2026
The Concert Truck
- Chandler Nature Center
- 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85249
Filthy Animal
- 740 S. Mill Ave. Ste. 140
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- thisisfilthyanimal.com
Professional Bull Rider for the Arizona Ridge Riders
- Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:45 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:45 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6:45 p.m.
- PBR.com
The Merchantile of Phoenix
- 730 E. Missouri Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85014
- https://themerchantile.co/