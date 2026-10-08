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Seen on TV: October 8

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 8, 2026 8:16 AM MST Published October 8, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, October 8, 2026

The Concert Truck

  • Chandler Nature Center
  • 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.
  • Chandler, AZ 85249

Filthy Animal

Professional Bull Rider for the Arizona Ridge Riders

  • Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:45 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:45 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6:45 p.m.
  • PBR.com

The Merchantile of Phoenix

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews