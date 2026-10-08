Seen on TV: October 8

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Thursday, October 8, 2026

The Concert Truck

Chandler Nature Center

4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85249

Filthy Animal

740 S. Mill Ave. Ste. 140

Tempe, AZ 85281

thisisfilthyanimal.com

Professional Bull Rider for the Arizona Ridge Riders

Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6:45 p.m.

PBR.com

The Merchantile of Phoenix

730 E. Missouri Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

https://themerchantile.co/

Live-streamed video