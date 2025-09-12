Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Sept. 12

By
Published  September 12, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, September 12, 2025

Swim for the Light Fundraiser

M.I.K.I.D.

Social Tap Scottsdale

Toy Barn

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market 

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews