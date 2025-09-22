Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Sept. 22

By
Updated  September 22, 2025 10:26am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, September 22, 2025

OdySea Aquarium

EVIT Fire School

  • Coronado High School
  • 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85257
  • www.evit.edu

AAWL x Walter Station Partnership

  • Arizona Animal Welfare League's partnership with Walter Station Brewery to release AleWagger, a limited-edition pale ale
  • Saturday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 397 S. Gilbert Rd.
  • Gilbert, AZ 85296
  • www.aawl.org

Scheels

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsPhoenix