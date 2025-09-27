Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Sept. 27

By
Published  September 27, 2025 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 27, 2025

McClintock Animal Care Center

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

  • Sept. 26-28
  • WestWorld of Scottsdale
  • 16601 N. Pima Rd.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85260
  • MChomeshows.com

Tempe Community Action Agency

Sunday Dinner at The Duce

Girls Golf of Phoenix

The Miles for Mentorship 5K benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Rodeo Rose Market

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews