Seen on TV: Sept. 6

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Leila Parnian

16219 N. 82nd St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.leilaparnian.com

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Girls in STEM Events: https://www.azscience.org/learn/students/girls-in-stem

Gracie Jiu Jitsu Phoenix

13637 N. Tatum Blvd., #18

Phoenix, AZ 85032

https://graciejiujitsuphoenix.com/

George & Gather

336 S. Washington St.

Chandler, AZ 85225

www.georgeandgather.com

Live-streamed video